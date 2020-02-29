First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.41% of First Busey worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Busey stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

