Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 834,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,183,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $75.06 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $803.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

