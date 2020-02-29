GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $3,693,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

