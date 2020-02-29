Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $183.60 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $152.99 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.