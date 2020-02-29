Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $46.95 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $683.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

