Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

