Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Stake Reduced by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

