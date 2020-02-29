Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

