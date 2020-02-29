Cetera Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

