Fmr LLC Sells 58,449 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,449 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $124,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average of $194.39. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.