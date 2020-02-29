3,167 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $66.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2057 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

