Cetera Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

