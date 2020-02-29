858 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

