Fmr LLC Has $120.59 Million Stock Position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,749,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 89,987 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.00% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $120,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 84,860 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TGP opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.59. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

