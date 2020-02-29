Fmr LLC Buys 586,290 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,290 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Axis Capital worth $123,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 332,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 473,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 215,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

