Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $120,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Corning by 640.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Corning by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.