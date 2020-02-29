Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,252,967 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $127,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

PGR opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

