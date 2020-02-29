Fmr LLC Has $127.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.23% of United Community Banks worth $127,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCBI opened at $24.77 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

