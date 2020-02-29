Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $130,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

