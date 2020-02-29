Fmr LLC Has $130.98 Million Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511,552 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Zscaler worth $130,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.84.

Zscaler stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $101,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,732.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,187 shares of company stock worth $13,432,524. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.