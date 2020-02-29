Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $131,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $37.29 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

