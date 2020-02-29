Fmr LLC Has $131.99 Million Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095,871 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of AMBEV S A/S worth $131,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,033,000 after buying an additional 3,754,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 704,588 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 5,915,516 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,440,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.21 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

