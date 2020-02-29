Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,806,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,518,021 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $134,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Encana by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Encana by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 696,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 190,694 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECA. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Encana stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

