Fmr LLC Buys 116,867 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Boston Beer worth $135,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $3,713,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $33,379,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

Boston Beer stock opened at $370.79 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.67.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

