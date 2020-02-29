BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $139,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 833.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,516,000 after buying an additional 108,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of BKU opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

