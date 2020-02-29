ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $137,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

ASGN stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

