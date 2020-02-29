Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,630 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.62% of LGI Homes worth $139,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 216.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $11,874,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 205.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 193,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $75.35 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

