Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,038,946 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.35% of Parsley Energy worth $140,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of PE opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.