Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,148,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,408 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $142,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 200.30 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

