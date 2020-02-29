Fmr LLC Has $143.28 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,426 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.46% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $143,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

DRH stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

