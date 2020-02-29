M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,713 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nlight were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nlight by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $105,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Nlight’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

