M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,429 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

