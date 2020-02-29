M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,506,000 after buying an additional 191,775 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after buying an additional 669,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 404,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,610,550 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 181.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMMU. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

