M&T Bank Corp Sells 369 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,198. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

