IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.