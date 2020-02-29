M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,874 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

