M&T Bank Corp Purchases 9,325 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

