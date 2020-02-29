Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 46,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 54.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

