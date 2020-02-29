M&T Bank Corp Acquires 442 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 11,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,690 shares of company stock worth $60,640,964. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR opened at $158.64 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.