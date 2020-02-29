M&T Bank Corp Acquires 984 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,523,213.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,826,378.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.