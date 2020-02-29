M&T Bank Corp Buys 821 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,285 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cree by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Charter Equity started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

CREE stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

