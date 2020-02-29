M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 124,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parsley Energy Inc Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC
Parsley Energy Inc Stock Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A
Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A
Fmr LLC Has $143.28 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality
Fmr LLC Has $143.28 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality
M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,713 Shares of Nlight Inc
M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,713 Shares of Nlight Inc
M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,429 Shares of Cryolife Inc
M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,429 Shares of Cryolife Inc
M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Immunomedics, Inc.
M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Immunomedics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report