M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 124,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.