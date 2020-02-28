ING Groep NV Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

