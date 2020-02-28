Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII opened at $215.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $196.26 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.