ING Groep NV Buys 1,027 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Shares of TPR opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.