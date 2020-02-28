ING Groep NV Purchases 762 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

