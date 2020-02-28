ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

