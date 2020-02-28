Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after acquiring an additional 980,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

