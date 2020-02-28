9,953 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

