ING Groep NV Sells 3,551 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

